WORCESTER (CBS) – A woman was held at gunpoint during a Saturday carjacking in Worcester, police said.
Just before 5 p.m. on Halloween, police were called to the Gulf station on Lincoln Street.
Worcester Police said the male suspect pointed a gun at the woman and stole her car.
A short time later, an armed robbery was reported at Honey Farms on Belmont Street. Police determined the same vehicle and suspect were involved.
Police later recovered the stolen vehicle in the area of Lincoln Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester Police.