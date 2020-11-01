Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in Massachusetts is now 155,660 while the total number of deaths is 9,788.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dipped to 1.8%.
As of Sunday, there are 613 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 10 from Saturday. There are 113 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 16,724 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 2,758,047 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.