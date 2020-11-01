BOSTON (CBS) — When it comes to establishing a deep relationship with Antonio Brown, quarterback Tom Brady is committed.

Really committed.

So committed, in fact, that for the second time in as many years, Brady has opened the door to his house (and his guest bedroom) to the wide receiver.

Fox’s Jay Glazer reported Sunday that after signing with the Bucs last week, the receiver has been living in Brady’s home.

“As far as getting caught up on the game plan, how about this? He has a leg up because he’s actually been staying at Tom Brady’s house,” Glazer said. “And Tom has actually been helping him off the field as well, lining him up with people to help him, including people like Tony Robbins. I need friends like Tom Brady! I don’t need Strahan. I need Brady!”

How long will the Patriots stick with Cam Newton? Reasons for Dolphins making the switch to Tua? And latest on AB to the Bucs.@JayGlazer breaks it all down: pic.twitter.com/N4uRXwjSj3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020

Brady made the same offer to Brown last year:

It's a big thumbs from @TomBrady on the Antonio Brown deal. "I'm a million percent in." #PITvsNE pic.twitter.com/sLnxzJvknu — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 8, 2019

Elsewhere on Sunday, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that Brady is the primary reason that Brown is currently a member of the Bucs.

“Brady is the primary reason Brown is in Tampa, league sources said, and he personally vouched for the troubled receiver in conversations with the coaching staff and management,” La Canfora reported. “Brady assured the team’s brass that he would work daily with Brown at the facility and away from it to make sure he was a solid teammate and complied with all team rules and Covid protocol. Brown will be residing with Brady for at least a portion of the season, sources said, and Brady vowed that he would make sure Brown attends all meetings and testing and abides by all Covid regulations at work and away from the team.”

A source told La Canfora: “[Brady] guaranteed BA [Bucs head coach Bruce Arians] that he would make sure this guy did everything he has to do, even if Brady has to drive him there himself. These two are going to be joined at the hip. And they made it clear to Brady that Brown is on a very short leash.”

Brown’s professional and personal life has been a bit of a mess since the winter of 2018, when he began his forced exit from the Steelers. He was traded to the Raiders, though he didn’t make it to the regular season after causing problems with either his feet or his reported confrontations with GM Mike Mayock.

The Patriots swooped in to sign Brown last September, but the marriage lasted only a little more than a week, as a series of sexual assault allegations surfaced after a woman sued Brown for alleged sexual assault and rape.

Brown spent the rest of the 2019 season without an employer, and during that time he had confrontations with a moving truck driver as well as police outside of his home.

The NFL eventually decided to issue an eight-game suspension for the start of the 2020 season, but the Bucs — and Brady — are diving in headfirst to the life of Antonio Brown, hoping to add one of the world’s best receivers to an already potent offense.

Brady got to play just one game with Brown last year, connecting with the receiver four times (on eight targets) for 56 yards and one touchdown. The 43-year-old quarterback is fresh off being named NFC Offensive Player of the Month, but he’s clearly doing what he can in the hopes of ensuring that this time around, he and Brown get to spend a bit more time together on and off the field.