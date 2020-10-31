FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots will be without the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and their longest-tenured wide receiver on Sunday against Buffalo.

The Patriots (2-4) announced on Saturday they have ruled out cornerback Stephon Gilmore for Sunday’s matchup against the AFC East-leading Bills (5-2). Gilmore, the first Patriots player to win Defensive Player of the Year, did not practice on Friday after he left Thursday’s session early with a knee injury. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Gilmore is not on the trip to New York.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Julian Edelman has officially been placed on injured reserve. Edelman, who leads the team this year with 21 receptions, was already ruled out for Sunday after undergoing minor knee surgery on Thursday. A three-time Super Bowl champion, Edelman has been with the Patriots since 2009.

New England has also downgraded safety Kyle Duggar and offensive lineman Justin Herron to out for Sunday’s game, with Herron also being placed on injured reserve.

In other moves, the Patriots activated defensive back Cody Davis and linebacker Josh Uche to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. They also added defensive end Tashawn Bower and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, while also signing defensive tackle Nick Thurman from the practice squad.

The Patriots will look to end a three-game slide on Sunday.

