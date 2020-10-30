BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore reportedly had an MRI on Thursday after tweaking his knee at practice, and his status for Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game remains up in the air.
Gilmore left practice early on Thursday after suffering the injury, which is considered minor, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. We should get a better idea of his game status for Sunday when New England releases its final injury report on Friday afternoon.
#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore tweaked his knee and had an MRI after leaving practice early Thursday. Source said the injury was deemed minor. Though his status for Sunday is not fully clear, he has not been ruled out yet.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2020
That’s when we’ll find out how much Gilmore participated in Friday’s practice as well. With snowy conditions in Foxboro, the team’s final practice of the week was moved indoors.
It has been an interesting season for Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He’s still playing like a top corner in the league, but not at the same level that he showed in 2019. He’s also found himself in trade rumors with the NFL trade deadline just a few days away, and reportedly listed his Foxboro house earlier this week.
Now there are questions if he’ll be able to play in Sunday’s must-win game against the Bills.
