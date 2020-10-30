BOSTON (CBS) — As the Red Sox continue their search for a new manager, a familiar name has entered the chat: Former Boston skipper Alex Cora.

According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox have spoken with Cora “multiple times” since his season-long suspension ended late Tuesday night. Cora’s one-year ban stemming from the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal expired at the conclusion of the World Series, and he’s now free to become a manager once again.

The Red Sox were always expected to circle back to Cora, whom the team parted ways with — mutually — amid the fallout of the Houston cheating scandal. Ron Roenicke took over for Cora on the Boston bench for the 2020 season, but was relieved of his duties after the team went 24-36.

Now it will be up to Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom to select the Boston’s new skipper. Cora is still a favorite among players and those who were with the organization during his two seasons on the Boston bench, but the team has also interviewed a handful of other candidates.

That list includes Twins bench coach Mike Bell, Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Ureata, and Cubs third base coach Will Venable.

According to Speier, some of the candidates the team has already spoken to have been informed they are no longer in consideration for Boston’s managerial opening, while others have been welcomed back second interviews.

The Red Sox not yet put together a list of finalists, but with Cora now officially back in the mix, it may not matter in the end.