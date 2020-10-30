BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are 2-4 after losing three straight games and are sitting in an extremely rare spot at the moment: third place in the AFC East. A loss to the division-leading Bills this weekend could dash any hopes of a playoff run for New England.

With the NFL trade deadline coming up on Tuesday, many are wondering if a loss on Sunday will turn the Patriots into deadline “sellers.” It’s not out of the realm of possibility, considering Bill Belichick is always looking to make moves that will not only benefit his team today, but also down the road.

But Belichick was in no mood to discuss the trade deadline during his Friday morning video conference. He shrugged off the first question sent his way, saying they would do whatever is in the best interest of the team.

Asked a few minutes later if a loss on Sunday would turn the Pats into sellers, Belichick responded with a moment of silence that seemed to linger forever. Then he fired off a retort for all the “talk radio” GMs out there.

“I guess I’ll just put it nicely and pass on the opportunity to get involved in talk radio. It’s a tough one for me to say no to, but I’m going to say no to talk radio questions,” said Belichick. “Thank you for asking; I appreciate the opportunity to get involved.”

The Patriots have a lot of needs on the field right now, with wide receiver, tight end and linebacker atop their most glaring deficiencies on the roster. That need at wide receiver grew a little bigger on Thursday when it was revealed that Julian Edelman is going to miss some time after undergoing a knee procedure.

It will make bouncing back all the more difficult for the Patriots, but it won’t keep the team from trying its hardest.

“None of us are happy with the results recently. We want to do something to change that,” said Belichick. “Individually, if we can all do a little more, do a better job and be more production, cumulatively that will help our team.”

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Bills matchup on WBZ-TV! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game stay tuned for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!