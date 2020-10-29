Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Travis Roy, who was paralyzed during his first shift with the Boston University hockey team and went on to raise money for those living with spinal cord injuries, died Thursday.
Roy was paralyzed from the neck down Just 11 seconds into his freshman debut with the team at Walter Brown Arena on Oct. 20, 1995.
While the accident changed his life forever, Roy decided to focus his efforts on helping others with spinal cord injuries as an activist and spokesman.
Roy was 45 years old. A cause of death was not immediately known.