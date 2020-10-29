Cam Newton Has Learned That Losing Is Not Acceptable In New EnglandNow he needs to start leading the Patriots to wins again.

3 minutes ago

Noisy Communities May Increase Risk Of Dementia Later In Life, Study SaysA study by University of Michigan researchers says that living in noisy communities could increase a person’s risk of developing dementia. Dr. Mallika Marshall has the latest.

18 minutes ago

Dr. Fauci: First COVID Vaccines Will Aim To Reduce Symptoms, Not InfectionsDuring a Yahoo Finance Summit this week, Dr. Fauci said that the first COVID-19 vaccines will aim to reduce symptoms but not necessarily prevent infection. Dr. Mallika Marshall has the latest.

23 minutes ago

All Boston Residents Urged To Get Tested For CoronavirusWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

27 minutes ago

Assumption University Locks Down Campus For A Week Due To Spike In COVID CasesAfter an increase in positive coronavirus cases and students placed in quarantine, Assumption University in Worcester has agreed with the city's Department of Public Health to lock down the campus for the next seven days.

28 minutes ago