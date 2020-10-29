Report: Julian Edelman Undergoes Knee Surgery, Will Miss Time For PatriotsThe list of missing Patriots receivers got deeper on Thursday.

NFL Week 8 AFC East Picks: Bills 'Should Take Care Of Their Business At Home' Against Patriots, Says Levan ReidCBS Boston sports reporter breaks down AFC East matchups, with the Patriots as underdogs against the Bills, and the Dolphins beginning the Tua Tagovailoa era.

Boston University Announces No Fans At Hockey, Basketball Games This SeasonBoston University hockey and basketball are gearing up for the 2020-21 season. But when those teams take the ice or the hardwood, they won't be met with applause from Terrier Nation.

Tom Brady Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month, Continues To Redefine What's Possible For QuarterbacksSomehow, some way, Tom Brady still continues to prove people wrong.

James White Says His Mother Is Doing Better One Month After Tragic Car AccidentPatriots running back James White provided an update on his mother during his Wednesday afternoon media session, saying that she is doing better after being involved in the tragic car accident that left killed White's father, Tyrone.