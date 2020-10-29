Comments
MEDFORD (CBS) – Tufts University is partnering with Medford and Somerville public schools to test students as they return to class.
About 1,200 teachers and staff in Medford have already received coronavirus tests through this program.
That will soon expand to staff in Somerville before students are also tested.
Leaders say testing will be key as the school districts move through phased reopening plans.
“It’s not enough, it just isn’t enough to simply reopen our schools. We must be able to open them as safely as possible and then create the conditions that will help them stay open,” said Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone.
Tufts is also providing testing for people 18 and older who live near the university’s campus.