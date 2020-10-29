Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re still hoping to vote in person before Election Day on Nov. 3, Friday is your last day to do so.
Early in-person voting in Massachusetts ends on Oct. 30. Every city and town will have voting sessions available during regular business hours on Friday.
CHECK: Where To Vote Early In Your Town
According to the Secretary of State’s office, 43.8 percent of all registered voters in the state have already voted by mail or in person. As of Thursday, the total number of early voters is 2,455,077.
The number of ballots cast right now is equal to 62.4 percent of all ballots cast in the 2016 election.