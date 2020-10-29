Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The MIAA’s board of directors voted Thursday to eliminate its postseason tournaments for the 2020-2021 winter season as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise.
Practices for winter sports are set to start on Nov. 30, with the season coming to an end on Feb. 21. Winter sports include basketball, gymnastics, ice hockey, indoor track, ski, swimming and wrestling.
Wrestling, basketball and ice hockey are considered “high risk” sports and are not allowed to compete under current state health guidelines.
High risk sports will continue to be evaluated and competition could be pushed back to a later date in the school year.