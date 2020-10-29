BOSTON (CBS) – A total of 121 communities in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for coronavirus infections. Six of those communities have been impacted by a cluster at a long-term care facility, college or prison.
Nearly one-third of communities in the state are now at high risk for COVID-19.
The state released an updated color-coded map and data on Thursday based on average positive test rates.
This is the second week an asterisk was added if a larger institution has identified more than 10 cases that account for more than 30% of a municipality’s positive cases in the past 14 days.
Somerset, North Andover, Kingston, Fairhaven, Chelmsford and Bridgewater were the communities with an asterisk added in this week’s report.
Earlier this month, after an outbreak at Merrimack College, the North Andover Board of Selectmen called on Gov. Charlie Baker to reconsider using the “red” classification.