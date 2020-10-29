Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 1,243 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Thursday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 151,741 while the total number of deaths is 9,727.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.8%.
As of Thursday, there are 561 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 21 from Wednesday. There are 99 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 18,333 new tests reported Thursday. A total of 2,702,953 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.