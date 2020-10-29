Driver Arrested For Crash That Killed James White's FatherThe driver who struck the car of James White's parents -- killing Tyrone White and injuring Lisa White -- has been arrested in Florida for vehicular homicide.

Cam Newton Is Still The Press Conference KingWhile football fans in New England surely care much more about what Newton does on the field than what he says on a video conference with reporters, they'll likely be heartened by the fact that Cam continues to display the type of attitude that is required in order to make a turnaround possible.

Cam Newton On Julian Edelman: 'He Is Everything The Patriots Represent'The connection hasn't been great on the field, but Cam Newton is really going to miss having Julian Edelman as an option at receiver.

Stephon Gilmore Added To Lengthy Patriots Injury ReportThe Patriots' injury report just keeps getting bigger and bigger. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was added to the mix on Thursday, limited at practice with a knee injury.

George Kittle Refers To Bill Belichick As 'Senator Palpatine' During Patriots-49ers GameGeorge Kittle may be the best tight end on earth. He's also one excitable young man.