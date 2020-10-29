BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots running back James White provided an update on his mother during his Wednesday afternoon media session, saying that she is doing better after being involved in the tragic car accident that killed White’s father, Tyrone.

It has been just over a month since White’s world was turned upside-down when his parents were involved in the accident in South Florida. His father was killed, while his mother was left in critical condition when another car hit them as they were making a turn.

White said that he is checking in with his mother daily and that she is doing better physically. She has been chatting with her grandchildren over FaceTime to take her mind off of what happened one month ago.

“Obviously, a lot going on in her mind and things of that nature,” said White. “But she’s continued to progress. I am trying to be there for her and obviously it is a tough situation. She is just trying to wrap her mind around everything still. Kind of a lot going on, but I am just trying to be there for her and all my family as well.

“Obviously I am kind of far away and things of that nature, but just trying to be in contact with as much family as possible to keep them up to date and just know that I am there for them,” he added.

White said that his teammates have helped him get through this incredibly difficult time.

“We have great guys in this locker room that we stay together on and off the football field,” he said. “So those guys have helped me through this whole thing. I am just going to keep pushing forward, and like I said, do whatever I can to help my team win.”

In his four games this season, White has rushed for 51 yards on 12 attempts while hauling in 19 receptions for 136 yards. He has 10 first downs as New England’s dual threat out of the backfield.