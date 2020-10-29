WORCESTER (CBS) – After an increase in positive coronavirus cases and students placed in quarantine, Assumption University is working with the Worcester Department of Public Health to stop the spread of the disease by locking down the campus for a week.
In a statement on Thursday, Assumption University President Francesco C. Cesareo said starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, students will remain in their dorms or off-campus through Friday, November 6. All classes will be remote for the upcoming week, and all in-person activities (such as athletics) will be suspended.
Students on campus will only be allowed to leave their residence hall, floor or apartment, to pick up meals, medical emergencies or twice-per-week COVID-19 testing. Three meals will be offered to on-campus students per day.
Faculty and staff, outside of essential personnel, will also teach and work remotely. Meanwhile, all visitors are not allowed on campus.
“At the end of the timeframe of the shelter-in-place, we will reassess the situation with the Worcester Department of Public Health. The University will continue to provide information to the community as it becomes available,” wrote President Cesareo.
As of Thursday, there are 92 students in quarantine on campus and 21 students in isolation. On Wednesday, the university announced eight new positive cases.