WALTHAM (CBS) – The staff at a Waltham restaurant were rewarded for their hard work during the pandemic recently with a very generous tip.
A man who’s been a regular at Brewer’s Tap and Table brought a group of friends with him last Saturday afternoon for drinks and food. Their bill came to $167, but he got his group of 8 to leave a $700 tip.
The act of kindness went a long way. When bartender Kim Twomey saw the tip she started crying.
“It was very, very emotional. It’s been hard since Covid. It’s been a struggle, that made everyone’s day,” she told WBZ-TV. “I just don’t think he knows how much that really helped everyone out.”
The $700 tip was split among the entire staff, Twomey said.