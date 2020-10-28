Report: Stephon Gilmore Lists House For Sale, With Offers Due On NFL Trade Deadline DayMore and more smoke continues to surround Stephon Gilmore and a potential trade away from the New England Patriots. The latest bit involves Gilmore and his wife putting their Foxboro home up for sale.

Boston Marathon 2021 Postponed Until At Least The FallThe Boston Marathon has been postponed until at least the fall of 2021, the Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday.

N'Keal Harry Absent From Patriots Practice After Suffering Head Injury Vs. 49ersThe head injury suffered by N'Keal Harry Sunday was significant enough to keep him out of the final three quarters vs. the 49ers, and it was significant enough for the receiver to miss Wednesday's practice.

NBA Mock Draft Roundup: No Way Celtics Make Three First-Round Picks, Right?The Celtics can't add three more players to an already crowded roster, so expect a trade or two from Danny Ainge come draft night.

Aqib Talib Puts Stephon Gilmore's 2020 Season In ContextWhile the setback for Stephon Gilmore seems undeniable, former Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib said Wednesday that Gilmore's still one of the very best cornerbacks in the entire NFL.