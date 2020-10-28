NFL Week 8 AFC North Picks: 'When The Steelers Play The Ravens, Somebody Wins By Three Points,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Steelers, Ravens and Browns are all playing like playoff teams out of the AFC North. SportsLine's Kenny White looks at Week 8 matchups in the division.

Tom Brady Gets Called Out For Sharing False Suicide/COVID-19 Death Statistic On InstagramTom Brady wanted to do a good thing and share a positive message with his Instagram followers. Unfortunately, though, Tom Brady didn't spend any time fact-checking. And now he's getting called out.

Ian Eagle On Sunday's Patriots-Bills Clash: 'If You're Bufallo, This Is What You've Been Waiting For'The Bills enter this weekend's matchup 5-2 with a chance to potentially "take control of the division" says the NFL on CBS broadcaster.

Boston Marathon 2021 Postponed Until At Least The FallThe Boston Marathon has been postponed until at least the fall of 2021, the Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday.

Report: Stephon Gilmore Lists House For Sale, With Offers Due On NFL Trade Deadline DayMore and more smoke continues to surround Stephon Gilmore and a potential trade away from the New England Patriots. The latest bit involves Gilmore and his wife putting their Foxboro home up for sale.