BOSTON (CBS) – For some people with Seasonal Affective Disorder this season may not be as bad as usual.
People with SAD often become more depressed in the fall as winter approaches, but some patients say they feel less isolated this time because virtually everyone is in the same boat because of the pandemic.
However, many experts also worry that as the pandemic continues, winter descends, and we’re forced back into our homes, even more people will experience seasonal depression. So if you find you’re beginning to despair, don’t hesitate to reach out to your doctor to get help.
“May not be as bad” Is this a click bait story? Total garbage, it is going to be fare worse. It is already hitting me and the seasonal thing usually rolls off me.