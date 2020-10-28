BOSTON (CBS) – Jessi Miller Bradley has been named News Director for CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV, effective immediately. Miller Bradley’s appointment was announced Wednesday by Mark Lund, President and General Manager for WBZ-TV.
“A 23 year veteran of WBZ-TV, Jessi is an experienced journalist and authentic leader with an outstanding track record of producing news coverage and iconic live events,” said Lund. “Jessi spearheaded the effort in launching Boston’s only 24/7 streaming news service CBSN Boston, and is well-suited to lead our news organization.”
“I am honored to lead the most talented team of local television journalists in the Boston market,” said Miller Bradley. “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues both on and off the air to produce the best local news coverage that honors WBZ’s legacy of serving the public.”
A multi-award winning journalist with 23 years of news leadership at WBZ-TV, Miller Bradley was most recently the Executive Producer for CBSN Boston which launched in 2019. Before CBSN Boston, Miller Bradley was a Special Projects Producer for nine years, producing some of the most iconic events in and around Boston including: The Boston Marathon, Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting, Pan-Mass Challenge Opening Ceremonies, Patriots Super Bowl, Victory Parades for both the Patriots and Red Sox and coverage of the 2014 Marathon Bombing Anniversary to name a few. Miller Bradley started her career at WBZ-TV as a News Producer.
Miller Bradley is a 1996 graduate of University of Massachusetts, Amherst where she earned a B.A. in communications and sociology.