BOSTON (CBS) – There is some concerning news when it comes to immunity and the novel coronavirus. A new study out of the U.K. found a reduction in the proportion of people testing positive for antibodies over time.
Researchers at the Imperial College London looked at data on more than 365,000 people in England and found that the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus antibodies fell from 6-percent to 4.4-percent between June and September, a drop of just over 26-percent.
It remains unclear how much protection antibodies provide or how long the immunity lasts or whether other components of the immune system, like T-cells, may provide additional protection. But it’s a sober reminder that until we know more, even people who have had the coronavirus in the past should continue to take measures to protect themselves from re-infection.
