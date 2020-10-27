BOSTON (CBS) – It’s that time of the year – no, not Halloween. It’s the first chance of the season for snow for Massachusetts on Friday.
Heavy rain Thursday will switch over to wet snowflakes on Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta arrive in New England. Zeta is the 27th named storm of the season, and is expected to make a landfall in storm-battered Louisiana on Wednesday.
By Thursday evening, showers and downpours start in New England. The heaviest of the rain will be overnight into Friday morning.
As the low-pressure center tracks to the south of New England, it will interact with some cold air from Canada. By daybreak on Friday, that heavy rain will flip over to some wet snow, especially in higher elevations north and west of Boston.
The rain/snow line will slowly move closer to the coast, so there is a chance for Boston to get some light conversation flurries towards the mid-afternoon.
There are some competing forces that the falling snow will have to overcome to accumulate on the ground. First, the October sun angle is still high enough that it can aid in melting snow. Additionally, temperatures on Thursday are still mild in the 50s, so we don’t have the cold air prepping the ground.
If it seems too soon to be talking about snow, it is a bit earlier than average. Worcester has seen its fair share of October snow, including the epic October snowstorm of 2011. Boston, on the other hand, has only seen three instances of measurable October snow — 2005, 2009, 2011.
As is typically the case, a lot can change from now until Friday, so stay tuned to WBZ-TV for the latest forecast.