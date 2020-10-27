Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The federal government is sending more than two million rapid coronavirus tests to help Massachusetts schools.
The Abbott BinaxNOW nasal swab tests can deliver results in 15 minutes.
The Department of Secondary and Elementary Education said schools can receive the kits at no cost. They are hoping to start the first phase of these tests in schools that are using an in-person or hybrid model.
Schools districts that are interested need to complete a survey by Friday, October 30.
The first phase of testing is expected to begin in early November.