BOSTON (CBS) — No one on the Patriots’ offense did much of anything during Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But one receiver that we haven’t seen much of was one of the few bright spots from the defeat, and likely earned himself some extra playing time in the process.

Jakobi Meyers didn’t have much of a role in the New England offense entering Week 7, sitting behind everyone on the depth chart. But he played 79 percent of the offensive snaps against the 49ers and made the most of all of that run, hauling in four receptions off six targets for 60 yards.

All four of those receptions moved the chains for New England, and two of them went for over 20 yards. There’s a good chance that we’ll see more of Meyers as the Patriots offense tries to sort things out going forward.

“Of course, good production is always relative to more playing time,” Bill Belichick said of Meyers on Monday.

Meyers could have had an even bigger day, but the two passes that he and Cam Newton couldn’t connect on were picked off by San Francisco. The first interception was a low throw by Newton into double coverage, while the second was an overthrow into double coverage by Newton. Meyers had no chance at the first one, but took the blame for the second, saying he probably could have chased it down had he not gotten tripped up with the defensive back.

After being inactive for Weeks 1, 4, 5 and 6, Meyers was happy to make the most of his extended playing time on Sunday.

“This is a business and I know if I don’t perform, no matter what the excuse is, what happened prior to me being in there, if I don’t perform when I get in there, they won’t need me anymore,” Meyers said Sunday. “So I just want to come in, prove that I can be there, be that guy that they rely on when tough times happen and hopefully I show something to move forward and play more.”

But Meyers’ goal isn’t to earn more playing time when he hits the field. He’s out to show that he can be a reliable target for Newton.

“I just want them to know that I’m a trustworthy guy. No matter how many reps I get in practice, how many reps I get in the game, that I’m always paying attention, I’m always locked in,” he said. “If they need me to go in for somebody, they can count on me.”

The Patriots need a big spark to get things going on offense, but it looks like they may be able to rely on Meyers a lot more than they have been in the first half of the season.

