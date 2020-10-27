BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Trade Deadline is one week away, and the New England Patriots could certainly use some help on the offensive side of the ball.

But if you were hoping to get a better picture of the team’s intentions at the deadline, you won’t be getting it from Bill Belichick.

The Patriots head coach was asked about the upcoming trade deadline during his Tuesday morning video conference, but said he doesn’t have any gauge on what could potentially happen with his team. At the moment, he’s focused on getting his 2-4 Patriots ready for a key divisional showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

“That is something that I’ll check in with Nick [Caserio] on here this week I usually don’t get too involved in that,” said Belichick. “The communication on that really goes through the personnel department with Nick and his staff. I would say that, generally speaking, the coaches are pretty involved in game preparations at this point in time until something becomes more of a realistic opportunity. So we’ll see how that goes.

“I don’t really have a good sense on that, one way or the other. I am sure there are conversations out there,” Belichick added. “How close that would or wouldn’t be for us, I am not really sure at this point.”

A playmaker at either receiver and tight end (or both) remains the biggest need for the team at the moment. They attempted to address the receiver position at last year’s deadline, sending a second-round pick to Atlanta for Mohamed Sanu, but that move did nothing for the Patriots offense in 2019 and Sanu was cut before the season.

There also remains the possibility that the Patriots could actually be sellers at this year’s deadline, which hasn’t happened in New England in two decades.

But no matter which way the team may be leaning, Belichick wouldn’t say on Tuesday. And he likely won’t shed any more light on the situation leading up to next Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.