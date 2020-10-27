BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker warned residents that in recent weeks, there has been a “significant increase” in the number of people under 30 years old who are testing positive for coronavirus.
“The share of positive cases between the under 30 crowd and the over 60 crowd has basically flipped,” said Baker. “Today fewer older people are getting sick, while the under 30 group makeup a much bigger percentage of our positive tests than they did in April.”
Baker said the good news in that development is that the state’s most vulnerable residents has seen a decrease in their share of new cases. He added that while young people with coronavirus more often than not get less sick than older residents, they still have the potential to infect others.
The governor warned that with the weather getting colder, more people are gathering in groups indoors.
“Our young people need to be serious about dealing with COVID,” said Baker.
Health officials also issued a warning that the holidays will have to look different this year. Families are asked to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings, and if they choose to gather they should take precautions.