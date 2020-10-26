BOSTON (CBS) — When coronavirus took hold in March, hospitals quickly found themselves overwhelmed, there was much to be desired when it came to PPE and knowledge on how to treat patients. Now, the same hospitals are looking at the possibility of a second surge.

Some Massachusetts hospitals are already seeing an increase in coronavirus patients.

In Boston, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Boston Medical center have the highest number of COVID-19 patients.

In the suburbs, Beth Isreal Deaconess Plymouth has 26 COVID-19 patients, Lahey Hospital in Burlington has 21, and Southcoast Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River has 20.

“Fortunately, our team is aware of what they need to do from a safety standpoint, from a care standpoint, and we have capacity in the system now to be able to manage patients,” said Dr. Jason Tracy from South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Rox Van Ness-Otunnu from Sturdy Memorial Hosptial explained, “We have an expectation of the amount of PPE we need and actually since the very early days of COVID, we’ve been stockpiling and trying to make sure that when we had a new surge, that we would be ready for it.

And if the world is suffering from pandemic fatigue, so too are health care professionals, only they often see this event as a calling to help others.

“I think there is an ethic of service, and there’s certain energy that’s derived from ‘this helping people in their greatest time of need,” said Van Ness-Otunnu.