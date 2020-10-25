Comments
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – With Election Day just over one week away, President Donald Trump’s next stop is in New Hampshire on Sunday.
President Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at 1 p.m. in Londonderry.
The rally is happening at Pro Star Aviation, the same venue where President Trump held another event in late August.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s campaign released a statement about the president’s visit, writing in part “(New Hampshire families) deserve better than President Trump’s attempts to divide our nation and distract us from the fact that he has no plan to protect us.”