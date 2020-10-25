FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry exited Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers after absorbing a hard hit to the head from San Francisco saftety Tarvarius Moore.
The play came on the final snap of the first quarter, with the Patriots facing a third-and-6 at the San Francisco 30-yard line. Cam Newton scanned his options before throwing high over the middle to Harry.
The 6-foot-4 receiver left his feet to make the catch before taking a shot to the facemask from Moore. Despite the high hit to a defenseless receiver, no penalty flag was thrown on the play.
Harry dropped the pass and fell to the ground. Looking a bit dazed upon getting up, an official instructed the Patriots’ sideline that Harry needed to be evaluated for a concussion.
Harry spent time in the blue medical tent on the sideline for several minutes before heading to the locker room for further evaluation.
Minutes later, the Patriots officially announced that Harry suffered a head injury, and that his return was questionable. When the second half began, the Patriots announced that Harry would not be returning.
The 22-year-old Harry entered Sunday with 18 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown on the season.