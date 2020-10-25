BOSTON (CBS) – During her re-election bid for Senate, Elizabeth Warren was clear to Massachusetts voters that she would seriously consider a presidential run, which she later did. So would Warren now be interested in joining the White House in a potential Joe Biden cabinet?

Warren, who has been campaigning on behalf of the Biden campaign, was asked that question during a conversation with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

“I’m going to stay focused on (the remaining days before Election Day) like a laser,” Warren said. “And then I hope we have a giant celebration, we bring lots of people across the finish line, we make it clear we are turning our backs on the way Donald Trump has approached government and approached human beings in our country. And then I’m going to find the best way I can to keep working. And that’s what I’m going to stay focused on.”

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Warren was also asked about prospects of a coronavirus vaccine. The Massachusetts Democrat said that while there has been significant progress made, a vaccine solution is not imminent.

“We’re not just around the corner,” said Warren. “I listen to folks like Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and they say we are at best months away. Even if we have a vaccine, even if it has been fully tested and we figure out it is both effective and safe, actually getting it distributed to everyone, and then getting everyone inoculated enough to protect us and the nation, it’s going to be a major undertaking that is going to take real planning and real resources to get it done. It’s going to take government competence.”

Keller and Warren also discussed stalled coronavirus stimulus negotiations, which Warren said “makes me want to tear my hair out.”