BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,097 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 147,120 while the total number of deaths is 9,640.
Sunday was the second straight day the announced daily coronavirus cases have been over 1,000 after that had not happened since May 24.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts remained at 1.5%.
Health officials said that as of Sunday, there are 538 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 13 from Saturday. There are 109 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 17,020 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 2,632,162 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.