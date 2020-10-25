FITCHBURG (CBS) – Health officials are working on contract tracing after 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been linked to a Fitchburg church.
Director of Public Health Stephen Curry said anyone associated with Crossroads Church is encouraged to be tested.
In addition, the city is working with businesses and other people who have been affected by the cluster.
The church posted Wednesday that there would be no Sunday services.
“Due to the increase and rapid acceleration of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, we will be taking extra cautionary steps to ensure that you and your family stay healthy and safe,” the church posted. “If you are not feeling well or have flu-like symptoms, please stay home and/or get tested. Please be aware that we will be cancelling this Sunday’s, October 25th, in person gatherings in order to make improvements to our facilities.”