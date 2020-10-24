STOUGHTON (CBS) — Three people have been indicted by a Norfolk County Grand Jury Thursday in connection with the murder of a Stoughton teen. Christian Vines was shot and killed in July.
Jaylen Wallace was indicted for murder. He has been held without bail since he was first charged with murder in August.
Alyssa Joyette, 19, of Brockton, and Tyleke Curry, 22, of Stoughton, were also indicted. They were arraigned on accessory after the fact of murder charges Friday.
Joyette was released on personal recognizance on the conditions she stay away from and have no contact with the victim’s family or Curry. A judge set Curry’s cash bail at $2,500 on the conditions that he wears a GPS, and stay away from and have no contact with the victim’s family or Joyette. Both have a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and must return to court on Jan. 20, 2021 for a pre-trial conference.