BOSTON (CBS) – An injured hawk was rescued by State Police near the eastbound lanes of I-290 in Worcester on Friday.
Troopers Daniel Devine and Christian Paluk, who were assigned to the Holden Barracks, spotted the injured bird and guided it over to the side of the road. Then, they used a rain jacket to safely grab it.
The troopers later turned the hawk over to environmental police, who brought it to the Tufts Veterinary Clinic. It is currently recovering there.
State Police posted a video of the rescue on their Facebook page.