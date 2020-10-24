BOSTON (CBS) – Like so many other people, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley voted early and in person on Saturday in Roxbury.

Rep. Pressley says voting, and registering to vote, are more crucial than ever.

“I’m encouraged by the unprecedented numbers we’ve seen in the early vote. We need to keep that going,” Rep. Pressley said.

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin told WBZ-TV that over a million people in Massachusetts have already voted by mail, and roughly 500,000 people have already voted early in person.

At Newton City Hall, it was busy on Saturday, as mail-in voters dropped off their ballots. October 24 also marked the last day Massachusetts residents could register to vote in this November’s election.

Online registration forms had to be completed by 11:59 p.m. Those unable to register online were able to do so by mail or in person until the end of the day. The mail-in registration forms had to be postmarked by October 24.

Many voters said on Saturday that the pre-election day options are a good thing.

“It’s fantastic. I mean, I think we should make it easier for everyone to be able to vote,” said one woman.

Another early voter said, “I think it’s great, I think it’s smart and really convenient.”

2020 has changed so many things. Elections, it seems, are yet another example.