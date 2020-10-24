MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, held a “Vote Now and Volunteer” rally in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday in support of his wife and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A small group gathered in a parking lot to take part in the socially-distancing rally, with everyone completely masked up.

“We are doing the work here in New Hampshire to elect Joe Biden as your next president and my wife, Kamala Harris, as the next vice president of the United States,” Emhoff said to the crowd. “You saw the debate. The contrast could not be more clear. You’ve got a leader and you’ve got a liar. That’s what it is.”

Emhoff talked to WBZ-TV about why he’s campaigning for his wife and Biden against President Donald Trump.

“It’s our democracy at stake. It’s our very lives,” Emhoff said. “People are terrified. They’re terrified about the coronavirus spiking…they’re terrified about losing their healthcare.”

Emhoff described his wife as a “joyful warrior”, ready to be the first female, and black, vice president of the United States.

“It’s an honor to be able to do this and speak for her and Joe,” Emhoff said.

Voter Bonnie Bain came up from Massachusetts to attend the Manchester rally.

“The last four years have been devastating. I think we’ve all been affected by the malaise, and I just have to do everything I can to be out here and supporting what I believe in and what my values are,” Bain said.

With Election Day less than two weeks away, Emhoff says N.H. is a key battleground state.

“It’s critical to win New Hampshire, and that’s why we are putting in the work.”