CONCORD, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire health officials are warning about coronavirus exposure at five restaurants in the state.

Anyone who visited the following restaurants over the past several weeks may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should be tested:

Daniel Street Tavern, Portsmouth, NH

At least four people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited Daniel Street Tavern, located at 111 Daniel St, Portsmouth, NH, while potentially infectious. DHHS has determined that potential community exposure occurred in the bar area on the evenings of the following dates:

• Friday, October 9, 2020

• Wednesday, October 14, 2020

• Thursday, October 15, 2020

The Goat Bar and Grill, Portsmouth, NH

At least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited The Goat Bar and Grill, located at 142 Congress St, Portsmouth, NH, while potentially infectious. DHHS has determined that potential community exposure occurred at the bar on the following date:

• Thursday, October 15, 2020, between the hours of 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM

The Draft Sports Bar and Grill, Concord, NH

At least five people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited The Draft Sports Bar and Grill, located at 67 South Main St, Concord, NH, while potentially infectious. DHHS has determined that potential community exposure occurred on the following dates:

• Saturday, October 9, 2020

• Sunday, October 11, 2020

• Monday, October 14-18, 2020

The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern, Concord, NH

At least two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern, located at 132 South Main St, Concord, NH, while potentially infectious. DHHS has determined that potential community exposure occurred in the bar area on the following dates:

• Monday, October 12, 2020

• Tuesday, October 13, 2020

• Wednesday, October 14, 2020

• Friday, October 16, 2020

Bantam Grill, Peterborough, NH

At least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited Bantam Grill, located at 1 Jaffrey Rd, Peterborough, NH, while potentially infectious. DHHS has determined that potential community exposure occurred in the bar area during the afternoon and evening of the following date:

• Tuesday, October 13, 2020

There have been 9,994 cases of Covid-19 in New Hampshire and 470 deaths.