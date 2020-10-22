DEDHAM (CBS) – The Dedham Board of Health believes gatherings before and after youth sports events are contributing to a spike in coronavirus cases.
As of Wednesday, Dedham health officials said there have been 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past week. Additional cases are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.
According to the Board of Health, most of the cases have been in young children and teens. It is believed the cases stem from social gatherings and activities surrounding youth sports, such as team dinners and get-togethers.
The town said it is not currently calling for any changes to youth sports, but is closely monitoring the situation.
Coaches are being asked to speak to their players and parents about practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding gatherings.
“The Board of Health’s top priority is protecting the public’s overall health,” chairwoman Leanne Jasset said. “We take this mission very seriously, not just during the pandemic, but each and every day. It is imperative that we all continue to work together in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Dedham. We will continue to share the necessary resources to allow our residents to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors.”