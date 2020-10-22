BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin warned residents that Saturday marks the “absolute last chance” to register to vote in this November’s election.
Residents can register to vote online if they have a Massachusetts driver’s license or RMV-issued state identification card.
Anyone unable to register online can do so by mail or in person until Saturday. Online registration forms must be completed by 11:59 p.m. and mail-in forms must be postmarked by Saturday.
Local election offices will also offer in-person voter registration in at least one location in town on Saturday until 8 p.m. Galvin said most cities and towns are offering registration at their early voting sites so residents can register and vote at the same time.
This is the first time voters can register during the early voting period. Deadlines were extended by 10 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is your absolute last chance to get registered for November,” Galvin said. “Even if you think you are registered, you should still double check. If you moved since you last voted, make sure you’re registered where you live now. If you aren’t registered by Saturday, you can’t vote.”