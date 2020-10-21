(MARE) – Aylin is a girl of Hispanic descent with a great sense of humor who loves to draw. Those that meet Aylin immediately note her big smile, and it is clear that she takes pride in her appearance. Aylin enjoys working on crafts projects, playing outside, riding bikes, and watching television. Aylin likes school and is able to make friends with some additional support.

Legally freed for adoption, Aylin is very much looking forward to becoming part of a loving family. Her social worker feels that she will do best in a family with two mothers, a mother and a father, or a single mother. It is recommended that Aylin either be the only child in the home or the youngest child. A family for Aylin must support her relationship with her younger sister, as well as help her visit with her biological mother twice a year, as specified in an Open Adoption Agreement.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.