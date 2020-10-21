SALEM (CBS) – State and local police are looking for help tracking down a man who didn’t bring his son home to Salem after a pre-arranged visit Tuesday evening. Anthony Lonano may be driving a dark green or blue 2020 Toyota Camry with Massachushetts plate 3LFN51.
State Police said Lonano, 40, has shared custody of his 11-year-old son, Anthony Lonano, Jr., but he did not return the boy home as he was supposed to do at 7 p.m.
Investigators said Lonano has connections to North Andover and Clinton. They described him as white, approximately 6’2”, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
His son is approximately 4’10” and 77 lbs., with short brown hair and brown eyes.
UPDATE-Photographs of parental abduction suspect ANTHONY LONANO SR. and the ACTUAL vehicle we believe he is driving, a dark green/blue 2020 Toyota Camry. Massachusetts plate is 3LFN51. Anyone who sees this vehicle, or ANTHONY LONANO SR. or LONANO JR. should call 911 immediately. https://t.co/IKQ0zpx3G8 pic.twitter.com/DWMdP4WUF7
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 21, 2020
“The incident is under review to determine if it meets the criteria for an AMBER Alert. As of this time an AMBER has not yet been activated.,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
“Anyone who sees this vehicle, or ANTHONY LONANO SR. or LONANO JR., or anyone who has information about their whereabouts, should call 911 immediately. “