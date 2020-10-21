Patriots Set To Make Much-Needed Return To Practice Field On WednesdayThe last two weeks have been anything but normal for the New England Patriots. But so far, Week 7 is off to a much better start.

Brad Stevens And Lookalike Pete Buttigieg Hold Virtual Rally Ahead Of ElectionFormer Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg had help from a familiar face during a virtual rally ahead of the upcoming election.

Mookie Betts Makes Some World Series History -- And Wins Everyone A Free TacoAvert your eyes, Red Sox fans. Mookie Betts made some World Series history for the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Patriots Fans Voted Second Biggest Complainers In NFLPatriots fans were not voted No. 1 when it comes to fan bases that complain the most, something they will likely complain a lot about.

Bill Belichick Continues To Praise 49ers Tight End George KittleBill Belichick knows the Patriots are going up against a very special player this weekend in San Francisco tight end George Kittle.