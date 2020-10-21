David Andrews, Shaq Mason Among Six Patriots Returning To Practice FieldThe Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday, which marks a major improvement upon last week. Better yet, the team welcomed back a number of players who had been out.

Stephon Gilmore Declines Comment When Asked About Reported Dinner With Cam Newton Prior To Positive COVID-19 TestsWhile the issue may already be a matter of the past, Gilmore was asked directly on Wednesday whether or not the reported dinner happened. Unsurprisingly, Gilmore gave no real answer.

Patriots Set To Make Much-Needed Return To Practice Field On WednesdayThe last two weeks have been anything but normal for the New England Patriots. But so far, Week 7 is off to a much better start.

Brad Stevens And Lookalike Pete Buttigieg Hold Virtual Rally Ahead Of ElectionFormer Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg had help from a familiar face during a virtual rally ahead of the upcoming election.

Mookie Betts Makes Some World Series History -- And Wins Everyone A Free TacoAvert your eyes, Red Sox fans. Mookie Betts made some World Series history for the Dodgers on Tuesday night.