BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said that with coronavirus infection numbers rising, it is possible there will be additional shutdowns in the city if there is not improvement.
The city announced on Wednesday that Boston Public Schools will suspend in-person learning until there is two full weeks of falling infection rates. Boston’s seven-day average COVID-19 positive test rate is 5.7%, an increase from last week’s rate of 4.5%.
During an interview with WBZ-TV, Walsh was asked his response to parents who are frustrated that students are unable to learn in the classroom, but businesses such as restaurants are allowed to remain open.
“Restaurants, hair salons, gatherings of 25, all of that is going to be discussed. I wanted to see if we could do Halloween but we’re going to have a conversation about that,” said Walsh.
“At the moment, our rate – where we are now – we have to revisit our guidance across the board – including Halloween. We need to look at all of these different industries.”
Walsh pointed to Europe, saying that a new wave of cases has caused restaurants and other industries to shut down. He said if numbers don’t improve in Boston, the city may face a similar situation.
“If we continue to see this, we’re going to have to take other serious action,” said Walsh, adding “We have to take decisive action fairly quickly if we continue to see these numbers rise.”