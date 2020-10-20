MALDEN (CBS) – Jennifer Hedrington was named the 2021 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Hedrington is a seventh-grade math teacher at Ferryway School in Malden.
The announcement was made at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s monthly board meeting where she was joined by her husband and two sons. The award also means Hedrington is now a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year.
She’s taught secondary school math for 16 years. Ten of them have been in Malden.
“Beyond math, Ms. Hedrington’s work includes empowering students and improving her school,” Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said in a statement. “I am pleased to present this honor to someone who brings so much joy to her work.”
Hedrington beat out three other finalists for the award.
“She takes time for ‘commercial breaks’ during her math lessons to discuss issues that are affecting the school or larger community. She supported students when they spoke to the School Committee to address racist incidents, and she has delivered professional development presentations about trauma-informed classrooms,” the department said in a statement.
“Lasting education is one that changes you to then want to change the world,” Hedrington wrote in her application.