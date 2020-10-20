Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 821 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five additional deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that as of Tuesday, there are 517 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 17 from Monday. There are 94 patients currently in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 142,295 while the total number of deaths is 9,537.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.3%.
There were 17,238 new tests reported Tuesday. A total of 2,549,525 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.