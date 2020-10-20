Patriots Fans Voted Second Biggest Complainers In NFLPatriots fans were not voted No. 1 when it comes to fan bases that complain the most, something they will likely complain a lot about.

Bill Belichick Continues To Praise 49ers Tight End George KittleBill Belichick knows the Patriots are going up against a very special player this weekend in San Francisco tight end George Kittle.

Trade Target For Patriots? Bengals WR John Ross Reportedly Looking For Fresh StartIf the Patriots are looking to add a receiver ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline, Bengals wide out John Ross could be a potential target.

Bruins Sign Karson Kuhlman To Two-Year ContractThe Bruins have re-signed another one of their own, inking restricted free agent Karson Kuhlman to a two-year contract worth $1.5 million, the team announced Tuesday.

It Doesn't Look Like Patriots Will Have To Deal With 49ers Leading Rusher Raheem MostertAfter being gashed by Broncos running back Philip Lindsay in a frustrating Week 6 loss, the Patriots won't have to worry about facing San Francisco's leading rusher this weekend.