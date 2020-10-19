WORCESTER (CBS) – A Hudson man is charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Worcester over the weekend. Andrew Merriam, 51, is due in court Monday.
Police said Merriam and another man approached the girl in the area of Endicott and Vernon streets just before 8 p.m. Sunday. According to investigators, Merriam asked her if she wanted to see his dog and then grabbed her. The girl struggled to get away and was finally able to kick him and break free. She ran into a nearby business and called for help. Authorities said she was not hurt.
The 11-year-old gave police a description of the man, later identified as Merriam, and an officer eventually spotted him walking toward Kelley Square. Merriam was arrested, but officers did not find the other man.
Merriam was charged with enticing a child and assault and battery.