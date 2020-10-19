Outlook For Entire Patriots Season Shifts And Other Leftover ThoughtsFootball seasons don't ever play out according to plan, but the road map to 9-7 just became a lot clearer than it was before the Patriots blew a game against a bad Broncos team.

After 'Sloppy Display Of Football' Against Broncos, Cam Newton Confident Patriots Will Be Better In Week 7The Patriots are 2-3 in October for the first time in nearly two decades. But Cam Newton is confident that the offense will be much better next weekend.

Patchwork Offensive Line Gave Patriots Offense Little Chance Vs. BroncosThe Patriots relied on a makeshift offensive line against the Broncos, and it did not work out well for New England.

Mookie Betts Makes Another Spectacular Catch, Dodgers Return To World SeriesMookie Betts is leaping into the World Series, carrying to the Los Angeles Dodgers with his glove rather than with his bat.

Sorry, Everybody: Tom Brady Is Still GreatIf there's one place a football team never wants to be, it is on the opposite sideline when Tom Brady is coming off a bad performance.