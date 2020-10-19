CBSN BostonWatch Now
SHARON (CBS) – Sharon Police are looking to identify a person who allegedly destroyed several lawn signs in town.

Police shared a photo of the suspect, who is pictured with what appears to be a sign supporting President Donald Trump.

A suspect runs off with a lawn sign in Sharon. (Image Credit: Sharon Police)

A photo was also released of a car seen in the area.

A car wanted for destroying several lawn signs in Sharon. (Image Credit: Sharon Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (781) 784-1587.

  1. Leonard Haining says:
    October 19, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Looks like another “queer-boy”. Time to destroy all BLM signs. We don’t have to worry about Biden signs since he can’t even speak 2 sentences properly.

    Reply
  2. Frank DeLorey says:
    October 19, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    And yet again another photo of the car’s plate and the police “can’t” find them…..If it was a Biden sign they would be arrested already.

    Reply

