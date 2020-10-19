Comments (2)
SHARON (CBS) – Sharon Police are looking to identify a person who allegedly destroyed several lawn signs in town.
Police shared a photo of the suspect, who is pictured with what appears to be a sign supporting President Donald Trump.
A photo was also released of a car seen in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (781) 784-1587.
