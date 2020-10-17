CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Winter is hiding around the corner.

Many residents of northern New England got an early taste of winter with a blanket of snow on Saturday.

It was the first widespread, significant snowfall of the season in the region, and the heavy, wet snow caused some power outages, said Derek Schroeter, meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

WBZ-TV’s Executive Weather Producer Terry Eliasen tweeted Saturday morning that Easton, N.H., got a lot of snow:

On Saturday afternoon, the Mount Washington Observatory shared a Twitter video of snow covering Mount Washington, which is part of the White Mountains in N.H.:

 

There was enough snow Saturday in Jefferson, N.H. — about 7 inches (18 centimeters) — to delay the opening of Santa’s Village, an amusement park, until the snow was cleared away. A half foot (15 centimeters) of snow was recorded north of Jackman, Maine, and 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow fell in Colebrook, New Hampshire. Snow also blanketed parts of the Green Mountains of Vermont.

