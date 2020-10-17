Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 550 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Saturday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.3%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that as of Saturday, there are 500 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 13 from Friday. There are 88 patients currently in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 139,903 while the total number of deaths is 9,503.
There were 12,395 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 2,499,045 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
We are heading in the WRONG direction, Gov. Baker needs to go in REVERSE…..