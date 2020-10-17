CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Marblehead News

BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Marblehead are investigating an accident in which a cyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred at the corner of Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road in Marblehead.

A witness walked into a nearby fire station just before 5 p.m. to report the accident. The Marblehead Fire Department says the cyclist was a man in his 30s.

He was med-flighted to a Boston hospital with a serious head injury.

The accident is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply