BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Marblehead are investigating an accident in which a cyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday afternoon.
The collision occurred at the corner of Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road in Marblehead.
A witness walked into a nearby fire station just before 5 p.m. to report the accident. The Marblehead Fire Department says the cyclist was a man in his 30s.
He was med-flighted to a Boston hospital with a serious head injury.
The accident is still under investigation.